Crabb, partner win Manhattan Beach Open

Hawaii Beat | Sports

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Punahou athlete Trevor Crabb and partner Reid Priddy came through the contender’s bracket to win the AVP Manhattan Beach Volleyball Open championship on Sunday in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Read more

