The Navy commemorates the 100th anniversary of Dry Dock 1 located at Pearl Harbor shipyard

Navy and local officials commemorated 100 years of history at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Dry Dock 1 Wednesday, noting the incredible World War II accomplishments of civilians working alongside military counterparts, the shipyard’s current necessity, and the continuum of responsibility for an important cultural place. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.