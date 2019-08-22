 The Navy commemorates the 100th anniversary of Dry Dock 1 located at Pearl Harbor shipyard
The Navy commemorates the 100th anniversary of Dry Dock 1 located at Pearl Harbor shipyard

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Navy and local officials commemorated 100 years of history at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s Dry Dock 1 Wednesday, noting the incredible World War II accomplishments of civilians working alongside military counterparts, the shipyard’s current necessity, and the continuum of responsibility for an important cultural place. Read more

