 The Weekly Eater: Mama’s Dish delivers Korean classics like Mom used to make | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Weekly Eater: Mama’s Dish delivers Korean classics like Mom used to make

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:16 p.m.

In between fast-casual Korean plate-lunch outlets and more formal yakiniku restaurants, there is the bunsikjip, or Korean snack cafe, serving homey dishes a Korean mom would make for her kids to enjoy after school. Read more

Summers spent on Maui inspired Honolulu shop's popular sherbet

