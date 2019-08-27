 Honolulu’s first bikeshare is raising its fares | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu’s first bikeshare is raising its fares

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

After more than two years in operation, Bikeshare Hawaii, the nonprofit that manages Biki, has raised some of its fares while extending a new discount to low-income residents. Read more

