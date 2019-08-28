 Maui officer is ‘sexual predator,’ says attorney for 2 alleged victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui officer is ‘sexual predator,’ says attorney for 2 alleged victims

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

A 34-year-old Maui police officer was arrested on a warrant Monday night after three women said they had been stopped by him and were later sent inappropriate text messages suggesting he would do something for them in exchange for sexual favors. Read more

