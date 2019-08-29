Letter: Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu a benevolent society

On Aug. 10, a picture on Page B3 showed the president of the Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu ringing the Nagasaki Peace Bell. The caption said she was the “president of local civic club Ahahui Kaahumanu.” Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.