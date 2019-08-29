 Letter: Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu a benevolent society | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu a benevolent society

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On Aug. 10, a picture on Page B3 showed the president of the Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu ringing the Nagasaki Peace Bell. The caption said she was the “president of local civic club Ahahui Kaahumanu.” Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Unite in spirit of respect, collaboration over TMT

Scroll Up