 Letter: Provide incentives to leave Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Provide incentives to leave Mauna Kea

Please offer the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters a religious center, cultural center, museum, homeless shelter, homestead lots or whatever they want; sit down and negotiate, as they will never leave without something in hand. Read more

