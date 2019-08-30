 Letter: Light sentence in child molestation case wrong | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Light sentence in child molestation case wrong

The sentencing of ex-police officer Teddy Van Lerberghe to probation is an abomination to our system of justice (“Former Honolulu police officer gets probation in sex assault of 5-year-old girl,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27). Read more

