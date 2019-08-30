 Letter: Students head one way, rail transit another way | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Students head one way, rail transit another way

A headline reads: “Tens of thousands of university students heading back to classes — and the roadways.” And where is the rail headed? To Ala Moana Shopping Center? Read more

