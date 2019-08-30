Letter: Refusing funds belies family planning claims

Your editorial asserts, “These [Title X-funded family planning] services are critical” (“Resist censoring family planning,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Aug. 27). But are they, really? Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.