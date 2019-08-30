Pali to open both directions for most of day

Windward residents are looking forward to accessing Pali Highway in both directions to ease the stress of putting in extra miles to get to town and back on alternative routes. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.