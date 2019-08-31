 Saint Louis beats Bishop Gorman in battle between nationally ranked teams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Saint Louis beats Bishop Gorman in battle between nationally ranked teams

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

Three-time defending state champion Saint Louis added a marquee school to its current 29-game winning streak with a 31-19 win over Bishop Gorman (Nev.) on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Read more

