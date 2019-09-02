Letter: Election a referendum on white supremacy

White supremacists killed 22 people in El Paso and 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Since 9/11, white supremacists and other far-right extremists have perpetrated three times as many attacks on our country as radical Islamic terrorists. Domestic terrorism by white supremacists is now a bigger threat to our country than international terrorism. Read more
