 Letter: Election a referendum on white supremacy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Election a referendum on white supremacy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

White supremacists killed 22 people in El Paso and 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Since 9/11, white supremacists and other far-right extremists have perpetrated three times as many attacks on our country as radical Islamic terrorists. Domestic terrorism by white supremacists is now a bigger threat to our country than international terrorism. Read more

