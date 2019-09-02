 Letter: Sex-assault sentence a travesty of justice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Sex-assault sentence a travesty of justice

  • Today
  • Updated 4:43 a.m.

The decision to not give former police officer Teddy Van Lebergerhe prison time for sexual assault of a minor is one of the worse judicial decisions in recent years (“Former Honolulu police officer gets probation in sex assault of 5-year-old girl,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Road safety applies to all; don’t speed

Scroll Up