Editorial: Hawaii’s workers could use a raise

A low unemployment rate is better than a high one. The latest round of federal labor figures ranked Hawaii among states with the five lowest rates. In July, for the fifth month in a row, the jobless rate in the islands was 2.8%. The U.S. rate also held steady at 3.7%. Read more
