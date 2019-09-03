 Letter: Ige should be assertive, start TMT construction | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Ige should be assertive, start TMT construction

The state is enabling the Mauna Kea protesters. The police and National Guard should go in and make the protesters move to the sides of the road so that the equipment trucks can move up the road. Read more

