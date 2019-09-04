 Former sports anchor pleads guilty to conspiracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former sports anchor pleads guilty to conspiracy

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

Former television sports anchor and current HART spokesman Russell Yama­noha pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to conspiring to rig a union election when he was an IBEW Local 1260 official. Read more

