Mauna Kea activists build illegal structure on lava field

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is asking the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to investigate and “take necessary and appropriate action” in connection with an unpermitted wooden building being constructed in a lava field near the Mauna Kea protest camp. Read more

