 TMT opponents expecting sweep this week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT opponents expecting sweep this week

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

About 1,000 opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope massed at Mauna Kea Access Road by early afternoon Sunday as protest organizers summoned their supporters to prepare for a possible law enforcement sweep of the road as early as today. Read more

