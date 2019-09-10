 Letter: Protesters raise support with faux indignation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Protesters raise support with faux indignation

The Thirty Meter Telescope protesters are doing everything they can to taunt the government into taking action to forcibly remove them from the road and start moving heavy equipment up the mountain, including putting out on social media that there are intentions to do just that. Read more

