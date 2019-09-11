 Letter: Almost anything in Hawaii can be ‘sacred’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Almost anything in Hawaii can be ‘sacred’

I’m a pragmatist, and so I have one looming question: What is the goal of the activists blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea? TMT go home? And if so, what in the grand scheme of things does that accomplish? Read more

