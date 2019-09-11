Letter: Mainstream media blocks other views

Jacob Sullum’s column addressing Dennis Prager’s lawsuit against YouTube for restricting many Prager videos draws the distinction between public versus private application of the First Amendment, regardless of whether they promote themselves as a viewpoint-neutral platform. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.