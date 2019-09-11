 Letter: Mainstream media blocks other views | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Mainstream media blocks other views

Jacob Sullum’s column addressing Dennis Prager’s lawsuit against YouTube for restricting many Prager videos draws the distinction between public versus private application of the First Amendment, regardless of whether they promote themselves as a viewpoint-neutral platform. Read more

