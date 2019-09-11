 Letter: Mobilize energy for other Hawaiian issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Mobilize energy for other Hawaiian issues

If we are capable of mobilizing thousands of protesters, spend millions of dollars for law enforcement and construction planning, and endure a 10-year permitting process, then why can’t we put the same effort and advocacy toward other meaningful Native Hawaiian issues? Read more

