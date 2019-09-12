 Letter: Enough already: Time to build the telescope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Enough already: Time to build the telescope

Because of the low temperature and oxygen level, the Mauna Kea summit was never conducive to human activities. The chief use of the summit was as an adze quarry, chipping “blue stone” basalt for knives and spear points. Read more

