 Letter: Mariota a shining example for youth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mariota a shining example for youth

  • Today
  • Updated 8:03 p.m.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is like a ray of light through heavily overcast skies that make up the current corruption permeating Hawaii (“A ritual call to parents will be a calming force for Titans QB Marcus Mariota,” Star-Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Sept. 5). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Almost anything in Hawaii can be ‘sacred’

Scroll Up