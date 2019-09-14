 Letter: President shows why he should be replaced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: President shows why he should be replaced

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Donald Trump’s presidency is in shambles. There are so many vacant positions in his administration (more than 250) filled in only by acting directors — hence the instability. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Cleaning environment will be monumental job

Scroll Up