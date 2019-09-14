Letter: President shows why he should be replaced

Donald Trump’s presidency is in shambles. There are so many vacant positions in his administration (more than 250) filled in only by acting directors — hence the instability. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.