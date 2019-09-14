 Hawaiian Homes Commission pursues land compensation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Homes Commission pursues land compensation

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking a private attorney to help ensure the state justly compensates it for hundreds of acres of land in its inventory that the state for decades has been using for highways and roads. Read more

