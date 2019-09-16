 Letter: Kaimuki High principal showed great leadership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kaimuki High principal showed great leadership

As a parent of a 2001 Kaimuki High graduate and 18-year-plus Kaimuki High School volunteer, I would like to highly commend Principal Wade Araki, who was recently replaced as our principal. Read more

