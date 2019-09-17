 Letter: TMT would consecrate, not desecrate, mauna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: TMT would consecrate, not desecrate, mauna

Consecration, not desecration: That's my view of the conflict over Mauna Kea. Those who are against the Thirty Meter Telescope claim that building the structure on Mauna Kea would be a desecration of the sacred land.

