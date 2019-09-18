 Letter: Nuclear energy isn’t a green technology | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Nuclear energy isn’t a green technology

I would like to remind anyone thinking about nuclear options to go green that nuclear’s carbon footprint is second only to that of fossil fuels (“Expand use of nuclear energy to combat global warming,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Read more

