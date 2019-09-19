 Letter: TMT protesters should be rallying at Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: TMT protesters should be rallying at Legislature

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Thirty Meter Telescope protesters remind me of those who voted for Donald Trump: They knew they were being (striving for a polite word here) cheated, but they didn’t know who was doing it. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Let TMT support more Native Hawaiian causes

Scroll Up