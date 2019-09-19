Letter: TMT protesters should be rallying at Legislature

The Thirty Meter Telescope protesters remind me of those who voted for Donald Trump: They knew they were being (striving for a polite word here) cheated, but they didn’t know who was doing it. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.