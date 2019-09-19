Before becoming famous heart surgeon, Richard Mamiya was a multi-sport star at UH

Decades before Tim Chang, John Hao and Chevan Cordeiro ever took aim at an end zone for the University of Hawaii, there was another quarterback from Saint Louis School who starred for the Rainbows. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.