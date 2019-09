My cousin supports most Hawaiian issues but says protesting the Thirty Meter Telescope is like cutting off your nose to spite your face. Read more

My cousin supports most Hawaiian issues but says protesting the Thirty Meter Telescope is like cutting off your nose to spite your face. No telescope means no jobs and economic benefit from building it. Plus our taxes will go up to cover the costs of policing the protest.

Consider if, instead of the United States overthrowing the Hawaiian monarchy, it was Russia, China or Japan. How much protesting do you think they’d allow?

Smoky Guerrero

Mililani

