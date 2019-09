This is Campaign Nonviolence Action Week and we must act to lower violence in schools and communities. Our schools need classes on anger management and nonviolence. Read more

This is Campaign Nonviolence Action Week and we must act to lower violence in schools and communities. Our schools need classes on anger management and nonviolence.

A retired Maui police officer shared that he learned to enter domestic abuse situations with his mind and heart calm, which resulted in diffusing anger, while the overbearing approach usually met with aggression and too often violence.

Isn’t learning to live nonviolently equally as important as history and math? On an international level, responding to aggression with aggression risks war. With nuclear weapons, our choice is no longer between nonviolence and violence, but nonviolence and nonexistence.

Teach nonviolence to our youth now.

David Smith

Wailuku

