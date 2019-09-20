 First Hawaiian Bank at Kukui Grove to temporarily close | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank at Kukui Grove to temporarily close

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

First Hawaiian Bank will close its Kukui Grove branch, located in the Kukui Grove Shopping Center at 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway, starting today until further notice due to facilities maintenance. Read more

