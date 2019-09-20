First Hawaiian Bank at Kukui Grove to temporarily close

First Hawaiian Bank will close its Kukui Grove branch, located in the Kukui Grove Shopping Center at 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway, starting today until further notice due to facilities maintenance. Read more

First Hawaiian Bank will close its Kukui Grove branch, located in the Kukui Grove Shopping Center at 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway, starting today until further notice due to facilities maintenance.

The bank said customers can visit the Lihue, Kapaa, Koloa, Princeville and Waimea branches. The Lihue branch is only about five minutes away and will be open for Saturday banking temporarily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting this weekend.

First Hawaiian said merchant customers can continue to make night deposits through the night depository at the Kukui Grove branch.

While the Kukui Grove branch is closed, customers with safe deposit boxes will have access to their box by appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For Kukui Grove safe deposit box appointments, contact the Lihue branch at 245-4024.

Customers also can access their accounts 24/7 via ATM, FHB Online and the FHB Mobile app. For additional assistance, call the FHB Customer Service Center at 888-844-4444.

First Hawaiian’s Kauai branch locations are in Kapaa — 4-1366 Kuhio Highway; Koloa — 3506 Waikomo Road; Lihue — 4423 Rice St.; Princeville —5-4280 Kuhio Highway; and Waimea – 4525 Panako Road. The branches are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday with the Lihue branch open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

ON THE MOVE

Anthology Marketing Group has announced the following new hires for its public relations group:

>> Kellene Young as a senior account executive. Young’s eight years’ experience in communications includes being associate director of internal communications for McCann Worldgroup in New York since 2016, and numerous communications positions at IBM from 2011 to 2016.

>> Brittany Lieu as account coordinator. Lieu is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business, with experience on the Business Executive Society of Tomorrow executive board and the Shidler Global Leaders program, formerly known as the Fish Scholars.

Straub Medical Center-Ward Village Clinic & Urgent Care has a new primary care physician. Dr. Akolea Ioane specializes in providing primary care for the whole family, focusing on women and adolescent health. She has recently moved to Ward Village Clinic from Straub’s First Insurance Clinic. Ioane completed her family practice residency at VCU Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, Va.