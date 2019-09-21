 Letter: Kings wouldn’t support so many observatories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kings wouldn’t support so many observatories

  • Today
  • Updated 7:57 p.m.

Mahalo to Chad Kalepa Baybayan’s well-written and thoughtful article about King Kamehameha I and King Kalakaua’s support of astronomical studies and observatories (“Kamehameha bridged modern astronomy, cultural beliefs,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 19). Read more

Previous Story
California standards matter here

Scroll Up