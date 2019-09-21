Letter: Kings wouldn’t support so many observatories

Mahalo to Chad Kalepa Baybayan’s well-written and thoughtful article about King Kamehameha I and King Kalakaua’s support of astronomical studies and observatories (“Kamehameha bridged modern astronomy, cultural beliefs,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 19). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.