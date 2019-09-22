Letter: Leave plate lunch containers alone

Again, our elected officials are proposing to dictate to us whether or not we can enjoy our plate lunches using Styrofoam containers, plastic utensils and straws, all in the name of global warming. Read more

It doesn’t matter that eliminating Hawaii’s option to choose such methods to consume our beloved plate lunches would have, give or take a millionth of a degree, exactly zero effect on global climate change.

I propose that they instead pass a law forbidding deforestation, compel the planting of trees, and globally enact the Green New Deal, effectively eliminating global warming and reversing climate change. Problem solved.

Then, I would propose that our elected officials dedicate their limited time and energies toward the three things that they are really lousy at, which is: fixing our roads, running our schools, and solving the homeless problem.

Translation: Stop the pseudo- moralistic virtue-signaling and just do your jobs.

Michael Rodrigues

Makiki

