 Letter: Leave plate lunch containers alone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Leave plate lunch containers alone

Again, our elected officials are proposing to dictate to us whether or not we can enjoy our plate lunches using Styrofoam containers, plastic utensils and straws, all in the name of global warming. Read more

