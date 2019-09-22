 Letter: Sex offender needs to pay debt to society | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Sex offender needs to pay debt to society

I applaud you newspaper for putting ex-police officer and sex offender Teddy Van Lerberghe on the front page with his photo (“Ex-police officer gets probation in sex assault of girl, 5,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28). Read more

