Letter: Sex offender needs to pay debt to society

I applaud you newspaper for putting ex-police officer and sex offender Teddy Van Lerberghe on the front page with his photo (“Ex-police officer gets probation in sex assault of girl, 5,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28).

It is always good to put a face to a sexual predator being released into our community. It is hard to think what kind of emotional PTSD prison that he has put his victim in for the rest of her life.

This is the most despicable and disgusting type of crime there is.

I can understand this girl’s family not wanting to go to trial, but what about the rest of our community’s desire for justice? There has to be stronger accountability for these types of crimes. This sex offender still has a debt to society owed and it’s past due.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

