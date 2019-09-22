Letter: Sex offender needs to pay debt to society

I applaud you newspaper for putting ex-police officer and sex offender Teddy Van Lerberghe on the front page with his photo (“Ex-police officer gets probation in sex assault of girl, 5,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.