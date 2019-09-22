Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on. Read more

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> The Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday for public hearings on Eugene Wasson IV’s request for Land Use Commission special permit to operate two-bedroom bed-and-breakfast home in ag district at 230-A E. Kuiaha Road, Haiku, and Linda Shimokawa’s request for B&B permit for four- bedroom operation at 3353 Kuaua Place, Kihei.

>> The Hawaii Department of Agriculture will provide updates on East Maui water system improvements for farmers from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Haiku Elementary School and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Keanae Congregational Church. Potential conceptual plans for improvements and repairs will be presented.

>> Mayor Michael Victorino is holding community meetings to receive written and verbal comments on proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 at 5:30 p.m. (all meetings) Sept. 30 at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku, Oct. 7 at Paia Community Center and Oct. 8 at Kihei Community Center. Call Budget Office at 270-7855 or visit mauicounty.gov/Budget.

>> Maui Police Commission: Letters of commendation will be issued to 26 police officers and staff during a public meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Maui Police Department Chief’s Conference Room. For full agenda: mauicounty.gov/234/ Police-Commission.

>> Akaku Upstairs: Island Ladies/Gents featured at this week’s free salon session to discuss “How to Turn Girls & Boys Into Ladies & Gentlemen” by providing tools needed for a successful future at 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.

>> The Republik Music Festival: Steel Pulse, Trevor Hall and the Original Wailers, Friday; Tribal Seeds, Matisyahu and Groundation, Saturday, 6 p.m. both nights at A&B Amphitheater/Yoko­uchi Pavilion, MACC. Cost: $39.50 general admission, $79.50 VIP ($10 discount when purchasing both nights at same time; prices increase $5.50 on day of show). mauiarts.org

>> Suicide Prevention Month: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk will take place 8 a.m. Saturday at Keopuolani Park. Call Tiare or Roger Agdeppa at 276-4203, or email tiaremariephotography@gmail.com.

>> Malama Wao Akua: Juried art exhibition celebrating native species of Maui Nui, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, through Nov. 2 at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Free admission. Info: 572-6560 or huinoeau.com.

Send calendar items to maui@staradvertiser.com.