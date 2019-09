The fiasco at Maunakea is not funny anymore. Both sides know all too well that this is a no-win proposition. Read more

The fiasco at Maunakea is not funny anymore. Both sides know all too well that this is a no-win proposition.

Meanwhile it is costing us millions of dollars and time to keep this thing going. Adults should act like adults and not try to one-up the other. There is a need to have both sides sit down and talk.

The past is the past and you can’t bring it back. For the sake of our state, we need resolution to this problem. Sit down like adults and talk. At least listen to each other. We cannot afford to drag this on indefinitely.

We could be using the money we are wasting. Do something, but don’t get stupid and hurt the state.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

