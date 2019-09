How is it that in 2019, we in Hawaii are still allowing outsiders to come in and disrupt our community (“12 Queen’s doctors fired in shift to new contractor,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 1)? Read more

How is it that in 2019, we in Hawaii are still allowing outsiders to come in and disrupt our community (“12 Queen’s doctors fired in shift to new contractor,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 1)?

In my 70-plus years, I have seen this reported in the news over and over. We have appropriate skills, talent and experience in our community to manage ourselves. Much of the turmoil is due to the claim of economic efficiency (think money) mostly to the detriment of those with no control over the outcome.

In this particular case, projected hours of patient coverage will be reduced. Was Medical Specialists of Hawaii doing such a bad job that it was impossible for them to improve?

Piilani Kaopuiki

McCully-Moiliili

