Letters: Yellow trash bags won’t work in Chinatown

Regarding the article, “Chinatown merchants told to use standardized trash bags” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17): These new trash bags are at the top of a long list of horrible ideas that we have gotten from this mayor’s administration.

The worst part is that the mayor absolutely refuses to address the real problem, particularly for the residents and businesses in the Chinatown area. He puts fences around parks to prevent homeless from abusing the open space; he sends us power washers so we can clean up after the homeless as they leave their waste wherever they like; and now he wants to force businesses to use a special yellow trash bag so the homeless won’t go though them and leave the trash loose on the street.

Trash bags that are more than three times the cost of the common trash bag and can only be bought from one particular vendor.

They are 4 millimeters thick, so they will be much worse for the environment, and they ultimately will have little to no effect because, again, he is not addressing the real problem. The problem is the homeless!

Kevin McDonald

Chairman, Downtown/Chinatown Neighborhood Board

Chinatown

