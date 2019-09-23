 Letters: Yellow trash bags won’t work in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Yellow trash bags won’t work in Chinatown

Regarding the article, “Chinatown merchants told to use standardized trash bags” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 17): These new trash bags are at the top of a long list of horrible ideas that we have gotten from this mayor’s administration. Read more

