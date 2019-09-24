Letter: Caldwell’s plastic bags in Chinatown don’t help

Here I am taking my reusable bags to the market, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell is giving out huge plastic bags by the hundreds in Chinatown. Read more

Here I am taking my reusable bags to the market, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell is giving out huge plastic bags by the hundreds in Chinatown.

Knives seem to be the weapon of choice among some homeless, and I’m sure if one could stab a person, it wouldn’t be too difficult to cut into a plastic bag, no matter how thick it is.

Now you will see yellow tarps on the streets, rather than blue, and these are free for the taking. Just come with your truck in the middle of the night, and voila! — treasure trove of items inside, plus the makings of a tent.

Not to mention that these plastic bags will probably wind up in the ocean inside some whale’s stomach.

I’m wondering if the plastic bag company that has an exclusive contract with the city to supply these bags, will be one of Caldwell’s main supporters in his bid for governor.

Sandra Conrad

Ala Moana

