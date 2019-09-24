 Letter: Caldwell’s plastic bags in Chinatown don’t help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Caldwell’s plastic bags in Chinatown don’t help

Here I am taking my reusable bags to the market, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell is giving out huge plastic bags by the hundreds in Chinatown. Read more

