The scientific evidence is solid: Human activity is changing the climate of the planet. The Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20 was meant to bring to light the issues related to climate change, but the tone seemed to be more about placing blame and doomsday scenarios than solutions.

Two major polluting industries are agriculture and the global fashion industry. The fashion industry produces more greenhouse gases than aviation and shipping combined. So, wearing clothes and eating contributes to climate change. But the driving force is human population growth: More people means more clothing, more food, more greenhouse gases.

Climate change is inevitable. Finding ways to adapt and lessen the impact is the challenge.

Douglas Sutton

Kaneohe

