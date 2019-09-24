Easy-Kine Cooking: This purgatory offers dose of heaven

In several parts of the world, an egg cooked in a spicy tomato sauce is an easy and common dish. Read more

In several parts of the world, an egg cooked in a spicy tomato sauce is an easy and common dish. Perhaps you are more familiar with the Middle Eastern name that is fun to say, Shakshuka. I like the Italian version called Uova in Purgatorio, or Eggs in Purgatory. The term “purgatory” refers to the sauce, which is fiery hot.

You really just need canned tomatoes, an egg and hot spice. Dried red chili flakes make it spicy, but you can substitute whatever you have at home — chili oil, hot sauce, cayenne powder or Sriracha. The egg is simply cracked whole into the heated sauce.

This dish is very inexpensive, but you wouldn’t guess it thanks to the rich taste. A bonus: The finished dish is pretty, with the yellow soft yolk and cooked egg white set against a bright red from the spicy tomato sauce.

If you want to get sophisticated, add capers, olives and sauteed onion, but you don’t need to.

Served with a bland companion like crusty bread, pita or creamy polenta, this easy dish is a meal you can put together in under 20 minutes.

EGGS IN PURGATORY

By Lynette Lo Tom

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon dried red chili flakes

Half a (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 large or extra-large egg

Salt, to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese or dried oregano, for garnish (optional)

In a skillet, add olive oil, garlic and chili flakes; cook over medium for 1 minute. Add tomatoes with liquid and heat until tomatoes come to a boil, 3 to 5 minutes.

Crack egg into hot tomato sauce. Continue cooking until egg white is cooked but yolk is still runny, about 5 minutes. Watch carefully. Garnish and serve hot with slices of bread, pasta or polenta. Serves 1.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt or grated cheese): 250 calories, 18 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 550 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 8 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.