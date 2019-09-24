 Former Army medic pleads guilty to arranging wife’s murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Army medic pleads guilty to arranging wife’s murder

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Former Tripler Army Medical Center medic Michael Walker admits that he arranged for his lover to kill his wife while he was at work, but says he was still shocked when he found his wife’s lifeless body in the couple’s home at Aliamanu Military Reservation. Read more

