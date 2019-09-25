Letter: Museum’s 360-degree flight simulator lauded

The article, “Upgrades take flight at aviation museum” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 8), noted: “The fully 3D, movable pilot experience is so realistic it comes with barf bags.” Yes, it is realistic; however, no barf bag is needed for the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s Max Flight Simulators. Every day about 45 people fly the dual-seat simulators; after three months, seven-days-a-week of flying, nobody has barfed yet. We do not mention the word to our clients and almost nobody asks for a barf bag.

These two state-of-the-art simulators are, as far as I know, the only simulators in Hawaii that have the exciting 360-degree pitch, roll and spin technology. Even the mega-buck military simulators don’t have the capability of these full-motion simulators. With the control stick, fly totally upside down and loop 360 degrees, or fly a straight and level flight. Try it, you’ll like it.

Jay Dunn

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum volunteer, Kapolei

