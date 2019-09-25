 FBI raid of city records tied to Kealoha case, lawyers say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
FBI raid of city records tied to Kealoha case, lawyers say

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Members of a Honolulu City Council committee were told Tuesday that a raid of city computer servers earlier this year involved emails apparently tied to the federal corruption case that centered around former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katherine Kealoha. Read more

