In “The price to cool down” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 24), you mention record- setting hot weather. What are businesses in our urban centers doing to help reduce global warming?

Are there solar panels or wind turbines atop every building? Have more trees been planted? Is my local grocery store finally going to take back the plastic bottles it sells? Where is the news coverage on what is being done to help with high energy use and global warming?

Maybe there’s no coverage because nothing is being done. Come on, legislators, businessmen, architects. Do something!

Lyn Pyle

Downtown Honolulu

