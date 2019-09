Regarding the article, “Need for new direction” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22): The Hawaiian islands are a paradise. A paradise captured by politics. Read more

Regarding the article, “Need for new direction” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22): The Hawaiian islands are a paradise. A paradise captured by politics. “Progressive” politics. A single-party state. A bureaucracy. Corrupt. Self-perpetuating. With its only newspaper and all of its local broadcasting outlets in agenda-conforming harmony.

Of course the state is going in the wrong direction. That is where it is being led. Let’s start with the truth. Of course this is futile: Modern liberals, especially the political, are incapable of objective self-reflection.

Scott G. Gier

Ewa Beach

